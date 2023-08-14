'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale: Abhishek Malhan returns to show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Abhishek Malhan, who left the show due to health reasons has returned back to the finale and is now part of the finale race. His sister informed the show's fans about his health.

Taking to the 'X' app (formerly known as Twitter) Abhishek’s sister Prerna Malhan confirmed that YouTuber Fukra Insaan is not well and is out of the Bigg Boss house.

She tweeted, “We want to thank each and every person who has voted @AbhishekMalhan4 and stood with us in this entire season of #BiggBosOTT2 ! Our hearts are overwhelmed by all the support! And we would love to thank @JioCinema@EndemolShineIND for giving such a great platform to our brother. It was such an emotional journey seeing him emerge as a completely new personality on this show. To watch him clean dishes, perform tasks with so much conviction and seeing him own the show like a boss was great fun! Best wishes for the finale! Whoever wins, our boy is already a winner for us!”

Abhishek was taken to a doctor and was hospitalized. As per the sources close to the show, he had Dengue, he's out on medicines for today's episode.

Prerna mentioned, “Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

The second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' started on June 17. The contestants who were locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha.

