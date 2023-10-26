Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav gets 'extortion call' demanding Rs 1 crore

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently lodged a complaint with the Gurugram police, claiming that he had received an extortion call demanding Rs 1 crore. The YouTuber and social media sensation filed the case on October 25, informing the authorities about the concerning incident. The Gurugram Police are actively investigating the matter. It has been learnt that one person has been arrested in the case. While Elvish is yet to comment on the case, he got a call from a village called Wazirabad. Following this, the YouTuber registered a case against an unknown person in Gurugram’s sector 53 police station. Gurugram Police arrested a man from Gujarat. Varun Dahiya ACP Crime Branch says, "Gurugram Police with cooperation from Gujarat Police has arrested one Shakir Makrani, a resident of Vadnagar. He was influenced by Yadav; to earn money he made this plan to make extortion call."

He added, "Elvish Yadav was on a foreign trip with his manager, and upon returning on October 17, he found threatening messages on his WhatsApp. Initially, the demands were for 40 lakh rupees, which later escalated to 1 crore rupees. After an investigation into Elvish's complaint, the Gurugram Police filed an FIR on October 25 and subsequently conducted a raid in Gujarat, leading to the arrest of a 24-year-old man named Shakir Makrani.""The accused was working as an RTI agent in Vad Nagar and revealed during interrogation that he was highly influenced by Elvish Yadav's lifestyle and aspired to become a millionaire at a young age. Therefore, he formulated a plan to extort money by sending threatening messages." added Varun Dahiya.Following his victory on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav has remained in the spotlight, featuring in various music videos and receiving recognition from the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar. Additionally, he garnered attention for purchasing a lavish house in Dubai and acquiring his dream car. However, he also made headlines when he disclosed that he had not yet received his prize money of Rs 25 lakh after his win on Bigg Boss OTT 2.Elvish created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2.