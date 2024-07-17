Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik and Wife Kritika Caught Having Sex? Here's The Exact Truth

The latest season of Bigg Boss OTT has been riddled with lot of controversies right from the very beginnning. From all the contestants Armaan Malik has been making headlines ever since he entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik. While Payal has already been eliminated from the show, Armaan and Kritika are still a part of it. However, a video has surfaced on social media which has left netizens shocked and disappointed. In the viral clip, Armaan can be seen getting intimate with Kritika under the blanket at night once the bedroom lights are off.

However, soon after the video went viral, some social media users also claimed that the second part of the video has been lifted from the international format of the show, Bigg Brother. “This video is edited. Last part is taken from big brother,” a user wrote. “Bhai International big brother ka video la ker es video ke saath add ker doge or world ke sabse ghatiya version ko thodi aur popularly mil jaygi to tum galat ho… Desh ki janta bholi hai bevkoof nahi,” added another.

Armaan is not new to controversy though. He and his two wives, Payal and Kritika, often make headlines for polygamy. Earlier, Armaan Malik was in the news for slapping fellow contestant Vishal Pandey for calling his wife Kritika beautiful.The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, the second season was hosted by Salman Khan and it is Anil Kapoor who is hosting the latest season.Bigg Boss OTT 3 is streaming on JioCinema.