Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Adnaan Shaikh, Wife Ayesha Welcome Baby Boy (See Post)

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh has announced the birth of his son. The content creator shared the news through a heartfelt video on his official Instagram account. "Allah has blessed us with our precious baby boy! Cant express my feelings & emotions. Overwhelmed with gratitude-please keep him in your prayers," Adnaan wrote in his post.

The news has been met with an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike, who flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Adnaan tied the knot last year with Ayesha Shaikh. The couple is now celebrating the beginning of their journey as parents. Ayesha is originally from Maharashtra and was earlier known as Riddhi Jadhav before changing her name and religion after marriage.

Adnaan gained popularity by creating short videos on TikTok. He now has over 11.9 million followers on Instagram. His reels regularly go viral and attract wide attention.

Adnaan was one of the notable contestants in the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. His appearance in the show brought him further recognition and made him a household name among digital audiences.