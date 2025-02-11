‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ fame Poulomi Das to star in show ‘Dulhaniya Beediwali’

Mumbai, Feb 11 Former “Bigg Boss OTT 3” contestant Poulomi Das will be seen starring as the lead in the show “Dulhaniya Beediwali’.

The story follows Nisha, a newlywed who visits her ancestral village with her husband, Rohan, only to uncover a terrifying curse tied to the legend of Champa(Poulami). According to the village’s eerie custom, every man must wear bridal attire to escape a deadly fate.

When Rohan refuses to comply, dark secrets start to surface, exposing the sinister origins of the curse. As fear grips the village, Nisha must confront her past and fight against time to protect Rohan and break the curse before it’s too late.

This spine-chilling drama blends mystery, tradition, and supernatural elements, promising an intense viewing experience. The actress was last seen in ALTT’s Nagvadhu- Ek Zehreeli Kahani

Talking about the actress, Poulomi was a contestant in the second installment of India's Next Top Model. In 2016, it was announced that she has been cast on Suhani Si Ek Ladki as a character called Baby after that she has been cast on Dil Hi Toh Hai as a female parallel lead character called Ananya Puri. In 2020, she was cast in the lead role of Purnima in Kartik Purnima. She worked in a web series titled Paraushpur and Naagin 6.

Last year, Poulomi featured in the third season of the Indian reality digital series Bigg Boss OTT, the spin-off version of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor. The Grand Finale of the show took place in August 2024 where Sana Makbul emerged as the winner and Naezy Sheikh as the runner-up.

Poulomi was shown the exit door on the 12th day of the show in a surprise eviction in the third season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor