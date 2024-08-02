Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Will Naezy and Sana Makbul Battle for the Winner's Trophy? Find Out Now

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 will get its winner as the grand finale commences today. The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 are Naezy, Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, and Ranvir Shorey.

If the rumors are accurate, Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik have been eliminated in the first half of the show and the top 3 finalists are Naezy, Sana Makbul, and Ranvir Shorey. It is also said that Sana and Naezy will be in the top 2 and both will be fighting hard for the winner's trophy. As per predictions by The Khabri, Sana Makbul is expected to defeat Naezy and win "Bigg Boss OTT 3," bagging the Rs. 25 lakh prize along with the prestigious trophy. The prediction has sparked significant attention and excitement among netizens. One user expressed support by writing, "Sana Makbul will win," while another commented, "I support Sana Makbul."

This season featured a diverse group of contestants, including Sana Makbul, Naezy, Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan Khan, Chandrika Dixit (the Vada Pav Girl), Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Neeraj Goyat, and Adnaan Shaikh. The show's dynamic mix of personalities and intense competition has kept viewers engaged throughout the season.

Who will win the trophy: Sana or Naezy, or someone else in the top 2, will come to know at 9 pm on Jio Cinema. Meanwhile, when everyone is in stress, it has made sure the audience will get full entertainment. To grace the finale, we will see Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao to promote their upcoming film Stree 2.