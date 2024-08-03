'Bigg Boss OTT 3' finalists Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao open up about their journey in reality show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' has come to an end. Actor Sana Makbul emerged as the winner of the show, defeating Naezy, Ranveer Shorey, Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao in the final race.

After coming out of the house, Kritika and Sai spoke withand opened up about their 42-day journey in the reality show.

Kritika said, "Sana has won. Sana proved what she had been saying all along that she wanted to win, so I am very happy for her. I have had a mixed experience in Bigg Boss...I was very happy being in the top 5 so all those who voted and supported me- thank you..."

Sai Ketan shared that he has created memories for a lifetime.

"Congratulations and all the best to Sana Makbul for the trophy...I never thought about the trophy but my journey. My journey and the friends I have made everything is very memorable for me," he said.

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' took place on Friday.

Sana Makbul, known for her assertive personality and strategic gameplay, was declared the winner. She secured the prestigious trophy and a substantial cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

In an interview with ANI, post-winning the reality show, Sana reflected on the emotional rollercoaster she experienced inside the Bigg Boss house.

"In the Bigg Boss house, it's all mixed emotions," she said, recounting the challenges she faced as alliances shifted and friends turned away.

"The first two weeks everything seems fine; as the game progresses, things keep changing and people keep shifting. Those who used to sit together would speak badly about you, and those who weren't sitting together would talk even more behind your back," she shared.

She recounted, "There came a point when I was left all alone. Groups were forming in the house. Then a moment came when my friends started turning away, and it felt like the friends I had made, who used to understand me, pamper me, and make me laugh, were no longer there.""It felt good to be with them, to eat and drink with them; nothing else mattered because these four people were with me. But as they started leaving, it felt worse and the house seemed to be turning against me. But I think it's the willpower that you have not to give up, and I was very focused.," Sana shared.

Despite feeling isolated at times, Sana remained focused on her goal. "I came here to win, and I won," she asserted with pride.

Acknowledging the support of her fans and fellow contestants, Sana expressed heartfelt gratitude. "Thank you so much for loving me. You've turned me from stubborn Sana into a stubborn winner Sana," she added, dedicating her victory to rapper Naezy, who she credited with an unwavering belief in her abilities.

JioCinema's 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' was hosted by veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor