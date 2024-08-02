Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: Sai Ketan Rao Gets Evicted from The House, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy Are in Top 3

Kritika Malik has been evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale race, leaving Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy as the top four contestants. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao entered the house to announce the next elimination. After a period of anticipation, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that Sai Ketan Rao was out, narrowing the finalists down to Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, and Naezy.

As the grand finale approaches, excitement is mounting among fans, who are eagerly speculating about who will ultimately win and lift the trophy. Social media is buzzing with predictions as viewers await the final outcome of this season’s dramatic competition.