'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Housemates wake up to energetic beats of 'Udta Punjab' on Sunday

Mumbai, June 23 It's a relaxed Sunday morning at the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house on the second day, with contestants waking up to the energetic beats of 'Udta Punjab'.

The visuals show social media influencer and YouTuber Armaan Malik hugging his second wife, Kritika Malik.

Armaan is participating in the controversial reality show along with both his wives, Payal and Kritika.

Television actress Sana Makbul and the famous 'Vada Pav' girl Chandrika Dixit also grooved to the track.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the day will remain smooth and easy or if there will be any storms on the horizon.

On day one, the audience witnessed actor Ranveer Shorey criticising social media influencer Lovekesh Kataria's behaviour over a rationing issue. Tension flared in the house during a discussion about dividing food between vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Ranveer asserted his right to take his share according to his needs, but things got heated when Lovekesh approached the 'Ugly Aur Pagli' actor too closely. Ranveer replied, "Be in your limits. I'm double your age; so, don't cross boundaries."

Day one also featured a heated debate task, with journalist Deepak Chaurasia stepping into the judge's chair.

The house was split into two rival teams: Lovekesh, Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat, and Armaan on one side, while Ranveer, social media influencer Sana Sultaan Khan, and TV actor Sai Ketan Rao on the other.

During the debate, Sana accused Armaan of portraying himself as a husband rather than an individual.

Day one also included a special Tarot card reading for Armaan by astrologer Munisha Khatwani.

Other contestants in the show include TV actress Poulomi Das, rapper Naved Shaikh a.k.a. Naezy, social media influencer Vishal Pandey, and YouTube sensation Shivani Kumari.

The show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor