‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Lovekesh Kataria, Adnaan Shaikh get into scuffle over vlogging task

Mumbai, July 19 Housemates Lovekesh Kataria and Adnaan Shaikh will be seen getting into a heated scuffle over a task in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’.

The channel shared a promo on Instagram with the caption: “Lovekesh aur Adnaan ke beech kyun hui takkar? Kya hoga iss fight ka anjaam.”

The video begins with Lovekesh holding a phone and saying that he would like to introduce the new wildcard, Adnaan, and adds: “Uski wildness nikalte hai chalo.”

“Pata hai mereko dikhaogay tabhi views aayengay tumko,” Adnaan replies.

The two suddenly get into a war of words as Adnaan tells Lovekesh to talk “like a man.”

Lovekesh responds by saying that some people cannot tolerate it, then pans the camera to Adnaan and says, “Yeh raha woh banda.”

This leads to a war of words, and the two start pushing each other.

Another promo, captioned “Kya samjha rahe hai Vishal Adnaan ko? Kya suljha paayenge woh inki ladayi?”

The promo shows Vishal explaining to Adnaan why Lovekesh said what he said.

Adnaan responds, saying that Lovekesh probably has things in his heart that came out today. “Didn’t you see?”

Vishal replies that he is not defending Lovekesh, as he did this with everyone while vlogging.

Adnaan comments that Lovekesh has come with someone’s support, whereas he is there by himself. Vishal replies that he doesn’t want his two friends to fight.

The makers of the show also shared another promo where Vishal, Lovekesh, and Shivani Kumari talk about the scarcity of milk. The three then poke fun at rapper Naezy and mimic him on the show.

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor