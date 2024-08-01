Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik evicted ahead of finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : Just one day before the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 finale, two of the strongest contestants, Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik, were eliminated from the show. The mid-week eviction left fans and viewers in shock.

Soon after his elimination was announced, Lovekesh went live on Instagram to thank his fans for their support.

"I've never experienced so much love in my life as I am now. When I was getting evicted, I felt overwhelmed and broken. I could see the trophy in front of me, but I couldn't touch it. When my name was announced, I teared up but looked up to control myself, swallowing my tears. I thought that I would only cry when I spoke to someone from my family," he shared.

During the episode, Bigg Boss revealed that the 'outsider' theme of the season was part of a social experiment. The housemates were then asked to nominate one contestant for elimination. Lovekesh received the highest number of votes and was asked to leave the show. In a surprising twist, Armaan, who had the fewest votes, was also eliminated.

Ranvir Shorey, who had formed close bonds with both evicted contestants, was visibly upset. Sana Makbul also struggled to hold back tears as she reflected on her time with Armaan and Lovekesh.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host.

However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

Meanwhile, the finale episode of the popular show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is set to take place on August 2. The finalists of the season are Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy and Sai Ketan Rao.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is streaming on JioCinema.

