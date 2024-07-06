‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Payal Malik returns for drama-filled ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ with Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, July 6 Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant Payal Malik is set to make an appearance on the show during the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode alongside host Anil Kapoor.

Payal's husband, Armaan Malik, and his second wife, Kritika Malik, are still part of the controversial reality show.

The former contestant will be seen supporting her family members who are still in the competition, alongside names such as Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Munisha Khatwani, and Naezy, among others.

During her stint on the show, Payal shared several insights into her “unique” marriage with Armaan. She revealed that initially, she did not accept his second marriage to Kritika.

While having a conversation about her husband, Payal had said: "I didn’t want to accept Armaan’s second marriage initially. I was at the venue, and I remember leaving because I didn’t feel good about it."

She also disclosed that she had left her husband and their home with their son, Cheeku, for a year.

“It was a very bad phase for me; I even had thoughts of self-harm. Later, I decided to be strong, accept the situation, and go back," she explained.

Payal explained that she thought about her son before returning to Armaan.

In the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk will also appear to promote their upcoming film 'Bad Newz', which also stars Triptii Dimri.

'Bad Newz' humorously explores a rare pregnancy condition called 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation', where a woman becomes pregnant with twins from two different fathers. The film is scheduled for release on July 19.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on Jiocinema Premium.

