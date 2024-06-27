'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Payal Malik reveals she didn’t at first accept Armaan’s second marriage

Mumbai, June 27 In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Payal Malik will be seen venting to journalist Deepak Chaurasia about her husband Armaan Malik’s second marriage.

With the first week over in the controversial reality show, contestants are beginning to warm up to each other.

While having a conversation about her husband Armaan’s second marriage with Chaurasia, Payal said: "I didn’t want to accept Armaan’s second marriage initially. I was at the venue, and I remember leaving because I didn’t feel good about it."

She told her fellow housemate that she left her husband and their home with their son Cheeku for a year.

"I left the house with my son Cheeku and stayed away for almost a year. It was a very bad phase for me; I even had thoughts of self-harm. Later, I decided to be strong, accept the situation, and go back," she said.

Payal explained that she thought about her son before returning to Armaan.

"I also thought of my child, as otherwise he would have been left without one parent."

Sharing her side of the story, Kritika Malik, Armaan’s second wife, said: "We had a vacation planned initially, which got cancelled, and then Payal called me to stay at her house. We were already best friends."

She added: "I stayed in her house for a week and then bonded with Armaan. He proposed to me for marriage, and I couldn’t understand what was happening. I was in love with him, and so we got married."

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' features popular names such as Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Chandrika Dixit, Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal and Kritika, Munisha Khatwani, Neeraj Goyat, Naezy, and Shivani Kumari.

The show is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

