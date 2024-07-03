'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir, Armaan rubbish Vishal-Lovekesh's 'just for the show' friendship

Mumbai, July 3 Actor Ranvir Shorey, who is currently a part of the streaming reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, spoke with his fellow contestant Armaan Malik about the friendship between Vishal and Lovekesh.

The duo concluded that the friendship between Vishal and Lovekesh is just for the show, as it lacks substance in real life.

Armaan also expressed his disappointment over a recent disagreement with Lovekesh, saying, "After our fight yesterday, I had to eat leftover roti because he didn't make fresh ones for me. Later, I heard he was telling others that I should have made fresh rotis for him to appear generous even after our argument."

Ranvir questioned if Lovekesh's actions were merely for the show, to which Armaan affirmed, noting his familiarity with the show's format.

Ranvir said, "I feel Lovekesh and Vishal are playing up this brotherly friendship angle for the cameras. It seems like a strategy they've planned from outside -- to stick together and subtly undermine others."

Armaan concurred as he suggested that their friendship might not be as genuine as portrayed.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ streams on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor