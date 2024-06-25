‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Rapper Naezy opens up on love: ‘First love is always special’

Mumbai, June 25 Rapper Naezy was seen having a candid chat with his 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' housemate and social media influencer Sana Sultan about love and relationships.

Sharing his thoughts, Naezy said that “first love is always special”.

“First love is always special and there's nothing like it. It always holds a unique place in one's heart, but obviously people can fall in love more than once, depending on the situation,” Naezy said.

In reply, Sana Sultan said: "Loyalty is expensive nowadays, it's rare to find someone who will stand by you through your ups and downs but once you find it you should cherish it.”

In the episode, Naezy and boxer Neeraj Goyat were also seen discussing speaking English with the rapper stressing the importance of confidence, even if one isn't fluent in the language.

“It’s very important to have confidence in life, even if you don’t understand English,” Naezy said.

Neeraj agreed as he talked about his struggles with speaking the language.

“I get very underconfident because most of my shows and fans are international, and I can’t speak English that well,” Neeraj confessed.

On air since June 21, 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' hosted by Anil Kapoor has a gamut of contestants coming from all walks of life, including Ranvir Shorey, Poulomi Das, content creators Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika, astrologer Munisha Khatwani, and 'Vada Pav' girl Chandrika Gera Dixit.

Before entering the show, Naezy, whose life was showcased in Zoya Akhtar’s 'Gully Boy' (2019) starring Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Alia Bhatt, spoke to IANS about what made him join the controversial reality show.

Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, told IANS: “I want to come into the limelight, I want to spread my message, and I want to conquer people's hearts.”

He also shared that he has no strategy or game plan for the show.

“I have not seen the earlier episodes. I am going in without any information about it or any game plan,” he said.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

