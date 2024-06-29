'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Rapper Raftaar, 'Kill' actors to be seen on first 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Mumbai, June 29 It has been a week since the contestants of the third season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' entered the show, and they are now set to face their first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with superstar Anil Kapoor.

The first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, which will be showcased on Saturday, will feature rapper Raftaar and actors Raghav Juyal and Lakshya Lalwani as special guests.

Raftaar, who has previously belted out hits such as 'Dhup Chik', 'All Black', 'Dhaakad', 'Ghana Kasoota', and 'Aisa Main Shaitaan', will set the stage on fire with his vocal prowess while promoting his song 'Moreni'.

Actors Raghav Juyal and Lakshya Lalwani will promote their upcoming film 'Kill', which is about a pair of commandos facing an army of invading bandits during a train trip to New Delhi.

Raghav, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014, will be seen in a new avatar, playing a ruthless character named Fani.

Tagged as an adrenaline-pumping film, 'Kill' is set to release on July 5. Lakshya, who made his acting debut with the TV show 'Warrior High' in 2015, was last seen in 'Porus'.

Boxer Neeraj Goyat is the first contestant to be evicted from the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house, having exited after just five days.

In a conversation with IANS, he expressed his interest in working with Bollywood’s “Khiladi” star, Akshay Kumar.

“I can work with anyone who showcases me the way I am. I would like to work with Akshay Kumar,” he said.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor