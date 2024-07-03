‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Sai Ketan Rao rants about Sana Makbul's reaction to kitchen duties

Mumbai, July 3 Actor Sai Ketan Rao was seen expressing his frustration over his ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ housemate Sana Makbul’s reaction to the newly appointed kitchen duties in the show.

Sai indulged in a candid conversation with housemate Sana Sultan wherein he ranted about a recent interaction with Sana regarding their kitchen duties.

The 29-year-old actor recalled how he requested Sana to come for her chopping duties on time. However, Sana felt offended by Sai’s comments on arriving on time.

An upset Sai said: "I just wanted her to understand the importance of being punctual, especially since cooking is her assigned duty. But she completely misunderstood my intention and got offended."

Sai, who quit his corporate job to pursue a career in acting, made his debut with 'Agni Sakshi' but gained recognition with his work in the show 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali'.

He was then seen in 'Chashni', while his work in 'Imlie' helped him gain major stardom.

Apart from television, the actor has worked in Hindi and Telugu web series such as 'Three Half Bottles', 'Beyond Breakup', 'Love Studio', 'Lovely', 'Aham Bhramhasmi', 'The Baker and The Beauty'.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on Jiocinema Premium.

