'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sana gets emotional on her birthday; Naezy says he wanted to be a scientist

Mumbai, June 23 The second day on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' witnessed social media influencer Sana Sultan Khan getting overwhelmed with emotions on her birthday.

The reality of being away from her loved ones hit hard as Sana gazed at a picture frame of her family, leading to tears and an emotional outburst.

Also on day two, the audience witnessed a fight between TV actors Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul.

Sana tells rapper Naved Shaikh a.k.a Naezy her side of the egg fight with Sai. She defends her actions and shares what really happened, spilling the tea about Sai Ketan in the process.

YouTube sensation Shivani Kumari showcased her mimicry skills, leaving the housemates in the split.

During a candid conversation, Sana Sultan asked Naezy: "Aapne padhai kya ki thi?" (what did you study?)

To this, Naezy, who is known for his songs 'Khamakha', 'Tragedy Mein Comedy', 'Azaad Hu Mein', said: "Maine science study kia tha." (I studied science).

This left Sana in surprise, and said: "Kya baat kar rhe ho science se lekar rapper ban gaye ho? Ye kya scene hai."

Naezy continued saying, "Mujhe scientist banna hai. I have studied chemistry, zoology and botany."

Sai asked Naezy: "Till where you have studied?"

Replying to the 'Agni Sakshi' actor, Naezy said: "I have done graduation in all these subjects."

Continuing, the conversation, Sai said: "I have done graduation in engineering. I have studied computer science".

Actor Ranvir Shorey says to Sai: "Wow.. so, you have an alternate career if ever needed."

The show also has TV actress Poulomi Das, social media influencers Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria', 'Vada Pav' girl Chandrika Gera Dixit, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal and Kritika, astrologer Munisha Khatwani and Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat as contestants.

The show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

