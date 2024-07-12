'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Sana Sultan talks about her past relationship, says ‘God has given me great intuition’

Mumbai, July 12 “Bigg Boss OTT 3” Sana Sultan, who is known for her positive outlook in the controversial reality show, had a discussion of her private life with co-housemate Sai Ketan.

In the upcoming episode of the show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, Sana will first be seen engaging in a war of words with co-housemate Shivani Kumari about who is more “badtameez”. After the argument, she will be seen sitting with co-housemate Sai Ketan and talking about when she discovered her ex-boyfriend's infidelity.

While speaking about the incident, Sana said: “God has given me great intuition. I noticed some changes in my then-boyfriend. I tried calling him, and he didn’t pick up. He always has his phone and smartwatch on him, so it was almost impossible for him to miss my calls.”

“My friend called me just then and sensed my tension through my voice. She sneaked outside my boyfriend's house and heard a woman's voice inside.”

Sana then said that her former boyfriend gave the explanation that the woman was just a friend.

“A week later, he called and said, ‘Finished playing detective? She was just a friend, and I didn't tell you because I knew you would react like this.’ I replied, ‘I learned what I needed to know and understood,” she told Sai.

Sana added: “If she was just a friend, you wouldn’t have driven my friend away.’ Later, he stalked my stories and found out my location. He once called me trying to explain, and even that girl stepped in to clarify, but I had already moved on. Now we are both happy with our lives.”

Listening to her plight, Sai Ketan said: “If I were in his place, I would have invited you inside as well. We would’ve hung out together instead of me hiding my friend from you.”

