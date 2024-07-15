Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Out from House

Chandrika Dixit, known as Delhi's Famous Vada Pav Girl, was evicted from the Bigg Boss Ott Season 3 house this week. Chandrika had a fair share of contribution to the show, but she failed to impress audience resulting to her eviction in third week. She is the fifth contestant to get evict after Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani.

Chandrika came in this controversial show to show the real side of her. In the previous episode, Chandrika was criticized for targeting Vishal Pandey over his remarks about Kritika Malik. Anil reprimanded Chandrika for what he called her 'hypocrisy' and accused her of playing the 'victim card.'

Anil Kapoor recently rebuked Chandrika, stating that she consistently distorts incidents to suit her narrative in the house.