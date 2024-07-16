‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Wildcard Adnaan Shaikh asked to leave show for breaking rules

Mumbai, July 16 Adnaan Shaikh, who entered as a wildcard contestant in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', set a record for the shortest stint in the controversial show by breaking a major rule -- sharing information from the outside world.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned: “Adnaan ne toda Bigg Boss Ka niyam? Kya aate hi Adnaan ho jaayenge ghar se beghar?”

The video starts with Vishal Pandey asking Adnaan about a movie, to which Adnaan reveals that he left the movie halfway.

Lovekesh Kataria then asks if India won the T20 World Cup match against South Africa, and Adnaan mistakenly confirms that India won.

Following this, the voice of 'Bigg Boss' instructs the housemates to gather in the living area.

Adnaan is shown holding a newspaper, prompting Bigg Boss to express disappointment that Adnaan chose to break the rules by providing outside news to the housemates.

The voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying that he probably doesn’t want to stay in the house or play the game in the house. But to break the rules for the housemates by giving them breaking news from the outside world.

Bigg Boss voice says that a newspaper could serve this purpose better than Adnaan and announces Adnaan's eviction from the house.

“Isi waqt ghar ke mukhiye dwaar se hote huye ghar se baahar aajiye,” said the voice of Bigg Boss in the promo.

However, it remains unclear whether Adnaan has been officially disqualified from the show.

Talking about the concept of the show, 'Bigg Boss' is an Indian take on the Dutch show 'Bigg Brother', which first aired in 1999. It is a life-like take on 'The Truman Show', a psychological comedy drama starring Jim Carrey.

The controversial show, which captures the lives of contestants through camera vigilance, also drew inspiration from the novel 1984 by George Orwell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor