Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Battles Liver Cirrhosis, Undergoes Immunotherapy

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner and Television actress Sana Makbul has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, an advanced stage of the autoimmune hepatitis she has been dealing with for some time. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that their autoimmune hepatitis had worsened, leading to a diagnosis of liver cirrhosis due to an increasingly aggressive attack on their liver by their immune system.

Sana has shared updates about her health, saying that she's trying to remain optimistic and handle things one day at a time. She mentioned that she has started immunotherapy and is concentrating on getting better. She also said that she and her doctors are working hard to prevent the need for a liver transplant. Immunotherapy has started, and while it's extremely intense and exhausting, I’m clinging to hope. Some days are harder than others, but I’m determined to get better without having to undergo something as major as a liver transplant. It’s not easy, but I refuse to give up so easily,” Sana expressed.

The actor admitted that her condition didn’t deteriorate overnight. Instead, she has been managing it for some time, though a recent severe flare-up forced her to take a break from work. “This wasn’t sudden; I’ve been dealing with it for a while now. Unfortunately, it worsened recently, leading me to step back from some professional commitments,” shared the 31-year-old actor. “It’s heartbreaking because I’ve worked so hard to reach this point in my career, and just as everything was falling into place, my health took a downturn. I may be moving a little slower right now, but I’m still moving forward and that’s what matters,” she added.

Sana candidly spoke about how her condition has impacted her both physically and mentally. “It’s emotionally, mentally, and physically challenging, especially when you have to keep yourself going, financially and otherwise. But I keep reminding myself that this is just a phase. I have to be extra cautious now. Life has changed, but I want to live it fully. I believe I’ll emerge from this stronger because I’m a fighter,” she said.

In a recent conversation on Bharti Singh’s podcast, Sana discussed her diagnosis in more detail. She explained how her immune system attacks her liver, resulting in unpredictable health fluctuations and the necessity for ongoing medication, including steroids and immunosuppressants.