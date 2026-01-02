Bigg Boss OTT Fame Abhishek Malhan on Being Linked With Jiya Shankar: “I Don’t Entertain or Participate in Such Games”

After Jiya Shankar, Fukra Insan Aka Abhishek Malhan broke silence on ongoing engagement rumours. Few days back there were rumours about Bigg Boss OTT contestant have secretly got engaged. However on new years eve, Jiya posted a photo with mystery boy and called those rumours false and now Abhishek made long post on his official Instagram account in which he made it clear that news is fake and every year these rumours comes up.

Abhishek post reads, "I want to make one thing very clear please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there. My choices and stance were made very clear back then, and nothing has changed since."

He added, "What's disappointing is that this has become a pattern. Almost every year, out of nowhere, the same narratives resurface without any reason or context. Even I can see it, and I believe the audience is smart enough to notice this pattern too."

Abhishek said that he don't entertain or participate such game and assumptions or unnecessary speculation and wish to focus on work and move forward positively. He further requested that everyone to respect his privacy and let things rest.

Jiya and Abhishek were Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants who collaborated on a music video, fueling relationship rumors. However, in 2024, Jiya stated that their relationship was platonic and that they are no longer friends. She addressed meme pages and speculation, asserting that she is self-made and that she and her family should be excluded from the discourse.