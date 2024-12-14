Bigg Boss OTT Fame Elvish Yadav to Take Legal Action Against Roast Video Targeting His Mother, Says "It's Not Funny"

Bigg Boss OTT star and YouTuber Elvish Yadav is frequently at the center of controversies. A few months ago, he was in the news for a snake venom case. Recently, he criticized fellow YouTuber Slay Point, known for their roasting videos, after they mocked his mother, which upset him and his family. Elvish responded by stating that it was not funny and warned that he will take legal action against them.

Elvish addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter), threatening legal action against YouTubers. He stated, "I had no issue with the roast, but involving my mother is not funny." He added, "You always say I don't do anything. Let me teach you the law now." In another tweet, Elvish wrote, "Hi Slaypoint, I hope all is well and will continue to be. 😃"

Fans supported Elvish, criticizing Slayy Point for crossing a line by involving a family member in their satire. One fan commented, "We’re fine with your roast, but involving parents is crossing the line for cheap theatrics. You know this would provoke a negative reaction. You likely have parents; it’s not difficult to imagine how you’d react if we did the same to you." In response to the backlash, Gautami and Abhyudaya announced they removed the controversial part of the video, stating, "Okay, we have removed that part."

Slay Point, we’re fine with your roast, but involving parents crosses the line especially for cheap theaterics

You did this just for some views knowing very well the fact that people will react to it adversly



You have parents we are assuming, it's not rocket since to show their… — Elvish Army (Fan Account) (@elvisharmy) December 13, 2024

Elvish rose to fame after winning Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 and later appeared in several music videos. He also faced controversy following his arrest in a snake venom case in March 2024, spending 14 days in jail before being released on bail. Elvish frequently makes headlines for his controversial comments and viral videos.