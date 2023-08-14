Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Pooja Bhatt out of finale race

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Pooja Bhatt is out of the finale race of ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 2’.

After qualifying for the finale alongside Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhruve, and Abhishek Malhan, Pooja is now out of the winning race.

Pooja is the first Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant to be out of the house today. Others are still very much in the game.

Her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also arrived at the show to support her daughter.

The winner of the show will win a Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The finale episode also featured a special dance performance of Pooja along with Bebika.

The second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' started from June 17. The contestants who were locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha.

Mahesh Bhatt also entered the house a few days ago and interacted with the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestants.

He shared several anecdotes from his life and also opened up about how Pooja became the bread earner in his family during tough times. He revealed that during his struggling phase, Pooja stepped up and became the backbone of the family. She took the initiative to pursue a modelling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days.

