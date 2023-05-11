Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Salman Khan likely to replace Karan Johar as show’s host

Superstar Salman Khan will reportedly replace filmmaker Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT for its second season. The Bigg Boss OTT aired for the first time in 2021 and wasn't a great success as the Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman. The OTT version of the reality show is expected to premiere by the end of May or the beginning of June, as per the reports.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be following the same format as the previous season. Unlike the first season, which was hosted by Karan Johar, Salman Khan is expected to take over the duties of a host for the OTT version of Bigg Boss. The show is scheduled to run for three months and will be streaming on Voot. Following Bigg Boss OTT second season, the 17th season of Bigg Boss is also expected to air on Colors.

In the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the reality show while other contestants Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Neha Bhasin Earned praise from the audience for their stint on the show.Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. The film surpassed Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. He will be next seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.