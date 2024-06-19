Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Anil Kapoor Reacts on Replacing Salman Khan as Host

The highly anticipated show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, is all set to stream on Jio Cinema starting from June 21st at 9 pm. The confirmed contestants for this season include Anjum Fakih, Sonam Khan, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Poulomi Das, Sai Ketan Rao, Maxtern (aka Sagar Thakur), Dolly Chaiwala, and Chandrika Gera Dixit (famously known as the Vada Pav Girl). This season will be hosted by the legendary actor Anil Kapoor. While many fans are thrilled to see Kapoor as the host, some are disappointed that Salman Khan will not be hosting the show. Meanwhile on replacing Salman Khan Anil Kapoor said that he is irreplicable

Anil Kapoor said, "He is irreplaceable and so am I. Everyone's asking this question, but it is very wrong. Nobody can replace Salman Khan. Similarly, nobody can replace Anil Kapoor. I spoke to him about it and he was excited that I’ve now taken over a non-fiction show," Kapoor told reporters at the press conference of "Bigg Boss OTT" season three. Kapoor emphasized that calling him a replacement for Khan is incorrect, noting that actors often get replaced for various reasons. "Everyone has work, sometimes for some reason one can't do it or doesn't have time to do it. Recently, I've been replaced. I don't know the reason for getting replaced, but these things happen."

Kapoor, who has been in the industry for 45 years, seemed unfazed by the prospect of being trolled on social media or being compared to Khan as a host. "Do it (trolling). How does it matter? Trolling is a part of life now. It is a part of social media, you have to face it. I've worked with honesty and sincerity, and by the grace of God, most of the times it (response) has been positive." The 67-year-old actor, who was last seen in this year's action drama "Fighter," said he is looking forward to exploring new kinds of films and shows, like "Bigg Boss OTT 3." "I'm at the stage in my career where I want to do something I've never done before. So, this ('Bigg Boss OTT 3') was something I had not done. I thought why not do this. I'm happy to do it."

Kapoor also spoke about how he plans to handle the controversies and conflicts that arise in the “Bigg Boss” house. "If someone crosses a line, I'll have to be fair and firm. There would be a few things, which would be controversial in 'Bigg Boss' and they might be uncomfortable as well, but all these things happen and that happens in life too. How you handle it is important." When asked which celebrities he would like to see in the “Bigg Boss” house, Kapoor mentioned Khan, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, and himself as contestants, with Amitabh Bachchan as the host. “Bigg Boss OTT 3” will premiere on June 21 at 9 pm on JioCinema Premium, promising an immersive experience with interactive features and an unfiltered, ad-free 24-hour live channel. The upcoming season is produced by EndemolShine India, part of the Banijay Group.