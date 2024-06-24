Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Contestant YouTuber Lovekesh Kataria Gets Trolled for Copying Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 premiered on June 21 with a grand introduction by the new host, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. The show features 16 contestants who are popular names from Bollywood and social media influencers. Among them, YouTuber Lovekesh Kataria has become the talk of the town, largely due to his connection with OTT Season 2 winner, Elvish Yadav. He is getting Massively trolled on social media for copying Elvish style.

Lovekesh Kataria, a close friend of Elvish Yadav, found himself in the spotlight after a video of him telling a story related to "Sher Bandaria" went viral. This story was originally told by Elvish Yadav in Season 2, leading to accusations of copying and subsequent trolling on social media.

Alongside Lovekesh, other notable contestants include Armaan Malik and his two wives, as well as a popular social media star known as Delhi's Vadapav girl. The diverse lineup promises an exciting season with a mix of personalities and intriguing dynamics.

This season, the hosting duties have been taken over by Anil Kapoor, adding a fresh and charismatic presence to the show. Kapoor's involvement has heightened anticipation and excitement among fans, who are eager to see how he handles the hosting role and interacts with the contestants.