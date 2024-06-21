Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Premieres June 21 on Jio Cinema, From Vada Pav Girl to Armaan Malik Meet the Final Contestants

All new season of most popular show Bigg boss OTT is all set to return, this time everything will be changed. from Dhamakerdar host Anil Kapoor to the controversial and most talked people will be participating as a contestant of this season. From Vada pav girl who got viral for her videos to Arman Mailk who was in news for having two wives'. He will be participating with his first wife Payal Malik. After having Bollywood diva Pooja bhatt this seasons we will see Konkana Sen's Sharma's ex-husband Ranvir Shorey. Here is the full list of contestants.

Sai Ketan Rao, the handsome actor known for his charming persona and acclaimed roles in TV dramas like 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali', 'Chasni', and 'Imli', has garnered a substantial fan base with his versatile acting skills.

Poulomi Polo Das, a former contestant on 'India’s Next Top Model', has made waves with her sultry looks and acting prowess in shows such as 'Suhani Si Ek Ladki', 'Dil Hi To Hai', and 'Karthik Poornima'. Her presence promises to add glamour to the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss'.

Shivani Kumari, hailing from Aryari village in Uttar Pradesh, is a rising rural influencer renowned for showcasing her life with her mother and sisters. With over 4 million Instagram followers, she aims to replicate the success of previous rural influencers on 'Bigg Boss'.

Vishal Pandey, based in Mumbai, has captivated audiences with his lip-sync videos on social media, amassing a massive following of 9 million. His popularity and engaging content position him as a strong contender for the reality show.

Chandrika Gera Dixit, famously known as Delhi's 'Vada Pav Girl', gained fame through viral videos showcasing her dynamic personality while selling vada pavs. Her large social media following adds an intriguing element to the mix.

Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy, a prominent Mumbai-based rapper known for his street hip-hop style and his influence on the movie 'Gully Boy', brings a unique musical flavor to 'Bigg Boss'.

Neeraj Goyat, a boxer and mixed martial artist representing India internationally, has appeared in films like 'RRR' and 'Toofan'. Known for his athletic prowess, he adds a competitive edge to the show.

Deepak Chaurasia, a senior journalist with a rich background in various news organizations, joins 'Bigg Boss', bringing valuable insights and experience to the dynamics of the house.

Munisha Khatwani, an actress and tarot card reader known for her roles in 'Just Mohabbat' and 'Tantra', offers a unique blend of acting skills and astrological expertise.

Armaan Malik, a popular content creator, enters the house with his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik. Their unconventional family structure is expected to bring an intriguing dynamic to 'Bigg Boss'.

As per the sources of IANS it is said that Konkana Sen Sharma ex-husband Ranvir Shorey will also be part of Bigg Boss OTT. Ranvir is known for his work in “Ek Chhotisi Love Story”, “Jism”, “Khosla Ka Ghosla”, “Traffic Signal”, “Bheja Fry” and “Mithya”. He was last seen on screen in Salman Khan-starrer “Tiger 3”

The digital version of the reality show, which itself is the spin-off version of Bigg Boss, first premiered in August 2021 with Karan Johar as the host for the OTT version. In 2023, Salman hosted the OTT version for the first time. Show will be premiered on June 21 on Jio Cinema.