Bihar: Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan's 18-Year Old Son Dies; Suicide Suspected (Watch Video)

Ayan Khan, the 18-year-old son of Bihar Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan, allegedly died by suicide at his government residence in Patna on Monday, police sources confirmed. Ayan ended his life by hanging while his father was away from Bihar, the sources said. However, the reason behind his alleged suicide remains unknown. Senior police officials and a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the scene to investigate.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Congress leader Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan's son died allegedly by suicide. Visuals from his Gardanibagh residence. pic.twitter.com/e7IAW8Yr8l — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

Police suspect it to be suicide but Ayan's friend Umair Khan expressed doubts.“Ayan was a very cheerful boy. He was friendly with everyone and good at studies,” Umair told India Today TV.“He scored 95 per cent in board exams. I don’t know how this incident happened. Life and death are in the hands of Allah, but I don’t think Ayan committed suicide,” he said. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, the Congress MLA from Kadwa, also serves as the party’s in-charge for West Bengal.The incident took place in the Gardanibagh area of Patna, where the leader's house is located.

