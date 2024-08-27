Bijili Ramesh Passes Away: Tamil Actor Dies After Prolonged Battle With Chronic Illness At 46

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh, known for his work in Natpe Thunai, Aadai and Sivappu Manjal Pachai, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 46. As per a media report, he was known for his alcoholism and was also hospitalised for the same. He battled several health complications, which resulted in multiple organ failure and subsequent death. It is also reported that he was also paralysed before getting admitted to the hospital and was unable to stand up on his feet.

Bijili Ramesh rose to fame after a video of himself on YouTube went viral wherein he admitted to be a fan of actor Rajinikanth and highlighted his distinct way of talking. In one of his last interviews, he revealed that his mistakes in life before marriage turned him into an alcoholic. ''I am unable to stand in one place. I just kept hammering away and had done many wrong things in my life before my marriage. My mistakes made me turn into an alcoholic. I urge my fans and others to take my example and stop consuming alcohol or any other bad habits that ruin health.'' His debuted in Tamil cinema mostly playing comedy roles. Ramesh acted in movies such as Amala Paul's 'Aadai', Hip Hop Adhi's 'Natpe Thunai', Jayam Ravi's 'Comali', Jyotika's 'Ponmagal Vandhal', and others; besides appearing on cooking reality TV show 'Cooku With Comali'.

