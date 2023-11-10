"Bike chasing scene was the toughest": Salman Khan on most challenging scene in 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : This Diwali is going to be more exciting for Salman Khan's fans as his highly anticipated film 'Tiger 3' is all set to release on the day. He talked about the most challenging aspect of the 'Tiger 3' shoot, according to Variety.

He shared, "The bike chasing scene was the toughest - I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful so Maneesh [director Maneesh Sharma] and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all worked towards achieving this," he said during an exclusive conversation with Variety.

The actor further shared, "I quite enjoyed shooting for "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" is another track added to that list."

When asked what the audience can expect from his film, he told Variety, "Audiences have a connection with Tiger, they have followed his journey, they feel a connection with the characters and this time around the film is more personal, more emotional. Plus it is releasing on Diwali day, so we are hoping the audiences enjoy the fireworks on the big screen and enjoy this entertainer with their family in theatres."

Earlier, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' unveiled the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip.

The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look.

The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

