Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer announces second pregnancy with husband Nayel Nassar

Washington [US], June 28 : In an exciting announcement, Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband, Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer recently shared a touching maternity photoshoot on Instagram, where she proudly displayed her baby bump alongside her 1-year-old daughter, Leila.

"Leila, being promoted to big sister," Jennifer captioned the photo, tagging her husband, Nayel Nassar, a professional equestrian.

The 28-year-old's joy was echoed by her family, including her mother, Melinda Gates, who commented, "I couldn't be more excited for you, Nayel, and Leila! Love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn Gates Nassar (@jenngatesnassar)

Jennifer Gates, born in 1996, is the eldest of the Gates' three children, followed by son Rory, 25, and daughter Phoebe, 21.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their separation in 2022 after 27 years of marriage, with the divorce finalised in 2024.

The Gates family has been expanding in recent years, with Jennifer welcoming her first child, Leila, in March 2023, just before graduating from medical school.

Her sister Phoebe, who recently earned a human biology degree from Stanford University, has been making headlines as well, according to Page Six.

Phoebe sparked romance rumours with Arthur Donald, grandson of music legend Paul McCartney, after photos of their trip to Paris surfaced in October 2023.

While Rory Gates maintains a lower profile, he joined his mother, Melinda, at a White House State Dinner last month, Page Six reported.

The announcement of Jennifer's pregnancy has elicited warm wishes and congratulations from fans and well-wishers alike.

Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar tied the knot in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor