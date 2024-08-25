Bill Skarsgard gorged on steak tartare, raw eggs, no sugar to maintain physique

Los Angeles, Aug 25 Swedish star Bill Skarsgard ate steak tartare, raw eggs and no sugar to get into incredible shape for his starring role in “The Crow.” He also went on to reveal his intense diet and exercise regime for the role.

Skarsgard shot the indie action film “Boy Kills World,” in which he stars as a brutal, mute fighter who’s got some serious John Wick-style moves, right before “The Crow,” so he was already packing on a lot of muscle.

“I’d take Bill out to dinner. I’d always just order for him because I knew what he was eating,” “The Crow” director Rupert Sanders told Variety.

“It’s basically steak tartare and raw eggs. He was in the gym a lot. He ate very healthily and put us all to shame when we were eating burgers and hot dogs and working late at night in the Czech summer.”

Skarsgard plays Eric Draven, the supernatural anti-hero The Crow, in the reboot of the cult classic 1994 movie, which featured the late Brandon Lee.

After Eric and his girlfriend Shelly essayed by FKA Twigs are viciously murdered, he’s brought back to life by a mysterious crow entity to seek vengeance. When Skarsgard becomes the Crow later in the movie, he showcases his full muscular transformation.

“I’d already been training for quite a while. Me and my trainer kept adding a little bit of weight onto what I’d already be, but I didn’t want to be too big either,” Skarsgard said.

“It was a tricky one, because they wanted the Crow to be ripped, but the character Eric shouldn’t be. I didn’t feel like the character should be thin, but you can’t afford to split it into six months, the ‘Raging Bull’ kind of way. So we did a lot of weight training and ate a lot of protein.”

In an intense scene Skarsgard's Crow infiltrates an opera house and slaughters dozens of henchmen to reach the man who orchestrated his murder. Sanders called the sequence the “craziest day on set.”

“There was a lot of complex stunt work, and Bill did so much of it himself,” he said.

“As you can see, he’s an incredibly physical person. His body in the movie is incredible.”

“When he’s on, he’s a real machine of destruction, but also he played these incredible moments of softness and empathy, which really just give the action sequences a lot more of an emotional connection, which is why I think people are really responding to them. They’re not just gratuitous violence. You really feel that you’re in there with the character.”

Skarsgard celebrated with a beer after the filming was over.

“I really loved what I was eating, so I didn’t feel like I had to cheat,” he said.

“I didn’t eat sugar, but I’m not a big sweet guy. I guess my biggest cheat would be an alcoholic beer. I celebrated after the shoot.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor