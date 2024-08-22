Bill Skarsgard shares his experience of shooting for 'The Crow', says "Physicality wasn't really an issue..."

Washington [US], August 22 : Actor Bill Skarsgard, who is known for playing Pennywise in the horror films 'It' and 'It Chapter Two', 'Castle Rock', and 'Barbarian', talked about his current project 'The Crow' and his experience of shooting for the American gothic superhero film directed by Rupert Sanders, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Physicality wasn't an issue, but the mental state kind of wears on you because you live in it for four months, you know?" said Skarsgard at the Lionsgate film's world premiere.

"I had a great shoot, a lot of night shoots. ... You're kind of preoccupied in a bleak state of mind for a while. I like to be consumed by it when I'm doing it. We were working out a lot, I found it helpful. There's nothing like being tired and sweaty to get the demons out," he added.

"For filmmaker Rupert Standers, Skarsgard plays Eric Draven, who is murdered alongside his girlfriend Shelly, brought to life by singer-songwriter FKA Twigs in her second feature film role. Existing somewhere between life and death, Eric transforms into the invincible superhero known as The Crow, who is determined to avenge the tragedy and sacrifice himself to rescue Shelly. Sanders' new adaptation of James O'Barr's comic book series arrives 30 years after the original 1994 film," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bill also shared details about his character and what inspired him to portray it on-screen effectively. "I feel like he's a fragile individual when you meet him, someone that's almost given up on life and surely given up on himself. So getting to perform that, and then him finding Shelly and falling madly in love with her and how he projects onto her this kind of saving angel," he explained. "And then when he loses her, what he's willing to do for her. It's kind of the beautiful archetypal story about what people do for love, and he's commendable that way, I think, Eric as a character very generous."

'The Crow' director opened up on why he feels that Skarsgard and British singer-songwriter and dancer FKA Twigs are perfect for the roles.

"Bill is really a very acclaimed actor and had such an amazing physicality. He's such a beautiful, empathetic man, but also he's capable of this terrifying side to him that he likes to bring out, and he kind of relishes that," Sanders explained. "Twigs is just an otherworldly, magical person, and I really wanted this vacuum to be left when Shelley died in the movie, that the audience really went on that journey with Eric to try and get her back."

The film focuses on Eric and Shelly's relationship before they commit the crimes that fuel 'The Crow''s mission. While talking about developing chemistry with Skarsgard, FKA Twigs shared, "We went for dinners, hung out, and went for walks. Bill's a pretty easygoing person, so we had a fantastic time."

'The Crow''s production team stated that they wanted to create their own version of O'Barr's story, one that stands apart from the 1994 original, which was marred by tragedy when its 28-year-old star Brandon Lee, son of icon Bruce Lee, was killed on set after being struck by a bullet from a prop gun.

Producer Molly Hassell added, "It should make people proud. I'm surprised it hasn't made the original filmmakers more proud, because it's a step in a different direction, but it's a necessary step to deal with the age-old themes of love and loss."

On talking about the film, Schneider said,"I hope everyone walks away from this film just reinvested in the people they love and care about. Because yes, it's about grief, it's about loss, but it's also about sacrifice and what you're willing to do for the person you love," adding, "I hope people step out of the film and they start to think about what am I going to do for the person I love? How am I going to help them? How am I a nurturing person?," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Crow' hits theatres on August 23.

