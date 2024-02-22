Billie Eilish gives update on her upcoming album

Los Angeles [US], February 22 : It's good news for the fans that American singer Billie Eilish's much anticipated third studio album could be just around the horizon.

On Wednesday night, the 'TV' singer gave an update to her fans on her upcoming album.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "My album is mastered," alongside pictures of herself wearing a ninja mask adorned with stars.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ns6jUvIBi/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d758b5ba-09f3-4c8d-8e92-f6c6bab7a905&img_index=1

Eilish has yet to release additional information about the upcoming album; nevertheless, mastering is often the last step in the recording process.

The album comes after 2021's 'Happier Than Ever' and 2019's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

In 2022, Eilish released a two-track EP named 'Guitar Songs,' as well as an award-winning single for the Barbie soundtrack, 'What Was I Made For?'

People reported that during a December visit on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 'Lovely' singer revealed that she was almost done with her third album.

"We are almost done with this new album. So, at some point, you will know more, but I'm not gonna say anything right now," Eilish said at the time.

In September, she teased the upcoming album in an interview with The Cookout, as per People.

"There is lots of music coming," Eilish told the outlet at the time. "There is a whole album of music coming. We're in the final stages of making it, so that doesn't mean it's about to come out, but it is getting there, and it's very exciting."

Meanwhile, during a roundtable discussion with the Hollywood Reporter in November, the 'Bad Guy' singer stated that she struggled with creativity before to writing 'What Was I Made For?'

"I honestly was concerned that it was over for me," Eilish told Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Cynthia Erivo and Julia Michaels in a songwriter roundtable.

"We'd been trying and it wasn't doing what it usually would do in me. I was honestly like, 'Damn, maybe I hit my peak and I don't know how to write anymore?'

But when director Greta Gerwig called and asked her to create a song for the Barbie soundtrack, everything changed.

"Greta saved me, really, honestly," the pop star told the outlet.

"It brought us out of it and immediately we were inspired and wrote so much more after that."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor