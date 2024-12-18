Billie Eilish reveals why hearing fans sing 'The Greatest' at concerts is special to her

Los Angeles, Dec 18 Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish thinks that performing the song 'The Greatest' at concerts is, well, the greatest feeling.

In an interview with Apple Music celebrating the singer as artist of the year with an acoustic performance, Eilish, 22, spoke about why she enjoys hearing fans sing her song 'The Greatest' from her 2024 album 'Hit Me Hard' and Soft at concerts, reports 'People' magazine.

"When I did the first show of my tour that I'm on right now, specifically, 'The Greatest' just has a lot of, it's just a special one to us, but I did 'The Greatest' and I took one of my in-ears out and I just like, heard this giant arena filled with people singing it", the Oscar winner said.

She further mentioned, "They were singing every other song too, but something about hearing that song that has this meaning for me and this memory for me, and also like the memory of us making it and what it gave us in our kind of creative spirit".

"And just hearing that crowd sing it, it really made me like, have, you know, in front of me proof. I could see it with my eyes, I could hear it with my ears", she continued.

"And that is something that I hold so close to me. And every time I get a chance to really see how what I do or whatever impacts people in real time, that's the stuff", she added.

As per 'People', the singer performed the live debut of the song in June during an appearance on 'The Stephen Colbert Show'.

"Man, am I the greatest/ My congratulations/ All my love and patience/ All my admiration/ All the times I waited/ For you to want me naked/ Made it look painless/ Man, am I the greatest", she sang in the sarcastic prideful chorus.

Fans have speculated whether the song is about a romantic relationship or her relationship to fame, which she has been outspoken about.

