Billie Eilish shares how writing 'Barbie' track helped her come out of a "dark place"

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish talked about her Grammy-winning 'Barbie' song 'What Was I Made For?,' reported People.

Eilish shared how writing the song has influenced the music she's been making since after the huge win at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She also won the Best Song Written for Visual Media award for the 'Barbie' track.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, the singer, 22, and her 26-year-old brother Finneas O'Connell won the golden gramophone for Song of the Year.

"We had really been writing absolutely nothing before we had that opportunity to write for Barbie," the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker told reporters..

"We had been working three days a week and not coming up with stuff. And even if we were coming up with stuff, it just didn't feel right, didn't feel good, didn't feel real. And I got really worried. I got nervous," Eilish continued. "I felt like it was going to be over a little bit. I was in a really dark place; a really, really dark place, and it's kind of hard to think back to it."

Eilish credited 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig for offering the siblings "this life-changing thing that we didn't really realize was going to be life-changing like that." The musician went on to share how she and her brother wrote the song "24 hours after we saw the movie and we wrote it [in] under two hours, if not one hour."

"And honestly, from then on, we were just creative again. I don't know. It woke us up and got us back on our thing and it was really special and powerful and I hold it deep and dear to my heart," Eilish continued.

According to People, women dominated the 2024 Grammys, with females including Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus walking away with the major awards.

According to Eilish, the win has made her feel "seen" as a woman in the field.

"I would say that as a woman, it feels a lot of the time you're not being seen. And I feel that this makes me feel very seen and I feel like, I don't know, sometimes it feels really good to have somebody tell you, 'good job,' " she told reporters.

"The smallest little thing goes a long way. And this is not small at all, but I feel very seen. I feel very heard. And I did not expect that with this song," admitting that when they came up with the song, she wasn't sure "how much" it was "going to translate."

"I felt kind of outside the box. I felt like, I felt isolated in my own world, and I really was in a period of my life where I did not feel seen at all," Eilish said. "And then the way people reacted when it came out, I was completely blown away by the way I felt understood. And this just goes even farther than that," reported People.

