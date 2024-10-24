Billie Eilish shares photo of bruise with fans after falling on stage

Los Angeles [US], October 24 : Billie Eilish is on the mend after experiencing a fall during her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, October 18.

The multi-Grammy winner took to her Instagram account to share with her fans that she hit her leg hard when she tripped on the steps while exiting the stage.

On October 22, Eilish posted a video of the fall with the caption "billie falling down the stairs at msg." She also shared a photo of a large purple bruise on her thigh, where she added humour to the situation as she wrote, "But literally" over the picture.

The 22-year-old artist started her world tour on September 29 in Quebec, Canada, and is set to travel across North America, Europe, and Australia. Her final show will take place on July 27, 2025, in Ireland. During the tour, fans can enjoy songs from her new album, including the No. 1 Pop Airplay hit "Birds of a Feather," as per Billboard.

Apart from her concert, Eilish performed as a musical guest for the fourth time on Saturday Night Live after her Madison Square Garden show, singing tracks "Birds of a Feather" and "Wildflower" with her brother Finneas.

