Billie Lourd boards Andrew Garfield starrer movie 'Artificial'

Washington DC [US], August 5 : 'Scream Queens' TV series actress Billie Lourd is set to join the ensemble cast of the upcoming movie 'Artificial', which also stars Andrew Garfield in the lead role, reported Deadline.

The movie is directed by Luca Guadagnino and is produced under the banner of Amazon and MGM Studios.

The movie's cast also includes Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz in prominent roles, as per Deadline.

According to the outlet, the official plot details of the movie are being kept under wraps. However, the film is being described as a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.

While unconfirmed, Deadline reports state that the film revolves around the period at OpenAI in 2023 that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired in a matter of days.

The details around Billie Lopurd's character in the film are still not revealed by the makers.

Simon Rich wrote the script and will produce alongside Heyday Films' David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford, as well as Jennifer Fox.

As for Lourd, the actress was recently seen in Gia Coppola's 'The Last Showgirl' and voiced a role in the animated 'Smurfs' movie, which also had singer Rihanna as a voice artist.

On TV, Lourd starred in the 11th season of Ryan Murphy's 'American Horror Story: NYC', as well as in American Horror Story's 'Double Feature', 'Apocalypse' and 'Cult'.

According to Deadline, Lourd's upcoming projects include 'Adulthood', directed by Alex Winter; 'The Pirate King'; 'Love Language'; and crime thriller 'The Deputy'.

Lourd also starred in two seasons of Ryan Murphy's Fox series 'Scream Queens'.

Lourd made her feature film debut in J.J. Abrams' 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and reprised her role as Lieutenant Connix in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

