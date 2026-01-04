Billy Joel returns to stage with surprise performance after brain disorder diagnosis

Washington DC [US], January 4 : Music legend Billy Joel surprised fans in Florida with his first public performance since revealing that he has been diagnosed with a brain disorder, Billboard reported.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter recently delivered an unexpected two-song set alongside Billy Joel tribute band Turnstiles at a village amphitheatre in Wellington, Florida, during celebrations marking the venue's 30th anniversary.

According to media reports, Joel joined the band onstage, accompanied by his wife, Alexis Roderick, and their two daughters, Della and Remy. After asking permission to use the microphone, the Piano Man singer performed "We Didn't Start the Fire" and "Big Shot," as his daughters danced beside him, according to Billboard.

Throughout the evening, the tribute band teased the audience about a surprise guest appearance, according to TMZ, before Joel finally emerged on stage.

"I wasn't planning on working tonight," Joel told the cheering crowd, as quoted by The Palm Beach Post.

The appearance marked Joel's first return to the stage since he revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder. Following the diagnosis, Joel cancelled all scheduled concerts to undergo physical therapy and manage his condition. His last full concert had taken place in February 2025, according to Billboard.

In a July 2025 interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, Joel said he was feeling alright but noted that his condition remained ongoing. "It's not fixed," the singer-songwriter said. "It's still being worked on."

Sitting at the piano during the podcast, Joel added, "I feel fine. My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat. [My condition] used to be called 'water on the brain.' Now it's called normal pressure hydrocephalus," as quoted by Billboard.

Joel's surprise appearance was met with enthusiastic applause from fans, marking an emotional moment in his return to live performance following his health setback.

