Billy Zane recalls reunion with 'Titanic' costar Leonardo DiCaprio, says he "It's so good to see his work"

Washington DC [US], September 18 : Actor Billy Zane opened up about his recent reunion with 'Titanic' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The two actors were pictured together at the premiere of DiCaprio's new film 'One Battle After Another', according to People.

He recalled, "That was a fun reunion!"

"His new film is wonderful One Battle After Another. It's great," Zane added. "And he just gets better. It's so good to see his work. Everyone in that film is great. And reuniting with him on the red carpet at the Chinese. I'm sure we've seen each other plenty since the film, but not since, I think it was our premiere [of Titanic] had we spent time in front of that building, and that's what I guess lit up a lot of people," as quoted by People.

DiCaprio starred as Jack in the 1997 film 'Titanic', in which Zane played the arrogant Cal Hockley, who was engaged to Jack's love interest, Rose (played by Kate Winslet), according to People.

The actors have been pictured together since 'Titanic', including at the 2017 Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's (LDF) annual charity auction in St. Tropez, France.

'One Battle After Another' is loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon. The thriller centres on a group of former revolutionaries who reunite after 16 years to confront an enemy that has re-emerged. DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, with Regina Hall co-starring as Deandra, as per the outlet.

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another' features a starry supporting cast including Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn.

Zane, meanwhile, stars in the Marlon Brando biopic, Waltzing with Brando. The film is an adaptation of Bernard Judge's 2011 memoir of the same name and tells the story "of a young Los Angeles architect who found himself, quite unexpectedly, living on an unpopulated atoll in the South Pacific with his client, Marlon Brando," reported People.

