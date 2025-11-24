Bina Kak praises Salim and Salma for raising an amazing family with Helen by their side

Mumbai, Nov 24 On Salim Khan’s birthday, Bina Kak penned a heartfelt tribute celebrating the warmth and unity of the Khan family.

Applauding Salma Khan for raising an “amazing family” and appreciating Helen’s graceful presence as another life partner, she praised the strong bonds that Salim Khan has nurtured over the years. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bina Kak shared a picture in which she is seen posing with Salim Khan. In the photo, the veteran writer rests his hands on her shoulders as they smile for the camera.

Sharing the image, the ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ actress wrote, “A very happy birthday to the legend of man ..jinka koi saani nahi Salim Khan ..A Man apart from what all he did as his profession, most important that he and Salma raised a most amazing family ..with Helen as another life partner..Hat off to you and Jiyo.!!!!.”

Bina Kak has long shared a warm and trusted relationship with the Khan family. While she has been close to several actors in the industry, her bond with Salman Khan has always stood out. The two share a sister-like connection, with Bina being his rakhi sister. Their friendship also extended to the screen, as they worked together in films like “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya” and “God Tussi Great Ho,” where she portrayed his mother. Earlier on Raksha Bandhan, Bina Kak had shared a series of pictures with Salman Khan, celebrating their sibling-like bond. Along with the images, she penned a heartfelt note expressing her love and gratitude for him.

“Since I am recovering from broken ankle I will miss you on Rakhi day my dear Salman my brother like son ...I pray for your your happiness , long ,healthy and a peaceful life ahead.lots of love and blessings always dear Salman @beingsalmankhan,” wrote the veteran actress.

