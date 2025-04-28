Bina Kak undergoes surgery after fracturing her leg

Mumbai, April 28 Veteran actress-turned-politician Bina Kak underwent surgery in Jaipur after she fell and fractured her “tibia and fibula”.

Bina, who is known for working in films such as “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?” “God Tussi Great Ho,” “Nanhe Jaisalmer,” “Dulha Mil Gaya,” and “Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love”, took to Instagram, where she shared pictures of herself from the hospital bed. The actress had a cast on her left leg.

She wrote in the caption: “While I was travelling to Udaipur last week, I had a fall and fractured my Tibia and Fibula. I had surgery yesterday in Jaipur, and I’m grateful to share that everything went well.”

“The Doctors are happy with the outcome, I’ll be heading home soon to rest and heal. Thank you for all your love and support — it gives me so much strength.”

Bina’s friends from the industry took to the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery.

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil wrote: “Wish you a full and speedy recovery.”

Actress Dia Mirza commented: “Love and healing energies.”

Actor Pulkit Samrat said: “Areeeee! Baaji!! Get well soonest!!! We got to play cricket soon.”

The septuagenarian is close to superstar Salman Khan and his family. Salman, while in Jaipur to shoot for "Dabangg 3," celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Bina Kak and her family at her home.

Talking about Salman, the superstar on Monday morning announced that he has postponed his Bollywood Big One Tour, which was scheduled for May 4-5 in the UK, in light of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared the poster of the tour featuring personalities such as Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul along with the “Dabangg star”.

For the caption, Salman wrote: “In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to request the promoters to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London.”

He mentioned that he understands “how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief.”

“We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly,” the caption concluded.

