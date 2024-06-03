Biopic on India's first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen announced by Roy Kapur Films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : A biopic on the life of Sukumar Sen, India's first Chief Election Commissioner has been announced.

On Monday, production banner Roy Kapur Films along with Trickitainment Media said they have acquired the rights to produce the biopic on the life of Sukumar Sen.

Notably, the project's announcement comes a day before the vote counting of the 18th general election on Tuesday.

As per Variety, the project will chronicle the life of Sen, the architect behind India's first general elections in 1951-52.

Sen, a mathematician and civil servant, was pivotal in transitioning India from a British colony to a democratic republic. Tasked with organizing the world's largest democratic exercise, Sen managed an electorate of 175 million people spread across 565 princely kingdoms and newly formed states.

On bringing Sen's story to screen, Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "We are so honoured to bring to life the incredible story of one of our national heroes Sukumar Sen, who played a crucial role in shaping India's democratic history. From the very system of identifying political parties by different symbols and colors in order to combat illiteracy, to coming up with the idea of indelible ink on fingernails to avoid voter impersonation... so many of his innovations are in place even today. His contribution to laying the architecture for our democratic process deserves to be celebrated and we look forward to bringing audiences in India and around the world this thrilling story of our very first election and the amazing man behind it."

Sen's grandson Sanjiv Sen added, "One of India's greatest successes as a nation has been its successful democracy. The foundation of all democracies is free and fair elections and the credit for laying the bedrock for this vibrant electoral process must go to Sukumar Sen, my grandfather and the first CEC of independent India. I wish the producers all the success to portray the untold story of an unsung hero of this great nation."

Sen's second grandson Debdatta Sen also shared his views about the project.

He said, "This is a laudable effort to make the people of our country aware of a remarkable person and his achievements."

Romanchak Arora from Trickitainment Media said Sen's story is filled with monumental and dramatic moments which will resonate with all Indian citizens who exercise the right to vote. "Told after 73 years, it is a must-see for all generations across the nation," Arora said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor