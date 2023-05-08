Bipasha Basu calls her daughter Devi 'natural athlete' as she plays with a ball

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Actor Bipasha Basu's Instagram feed is flooded with adorable and cute posts of her and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi.

On Monday, Bipasha once again left fans in awe by sharing a super cute video of her little one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The Instagram clip shows Devi playing with a ball. However, her face is not visible.

"Natural Athlete #loveyourself #likemamapapa #devibasusinghgrover," she captioned the post.

On the video too she wrote a text which read, "Devi's morning exercise drills!!! Loves to exercise just like her ma and papa".

Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "Awwww."

"How cute," another one wrote.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical mfestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor