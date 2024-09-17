Bipasha Basu crafts a sentimental quilt for Devi from her cherished outfits

Mumbai, Sep 17 Actress Bipasha Basu on Tuesday touched hearts with a heartwarming social media post featuring quilts crafted from her daughter Devi's year one clothes.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha, who has 14.1 million followers, shared a heartwarming Reel video featuring her daughter Devi. In the clip, little Devi, dressed in a white tee and blue skirt, joyfully walks and plays on the quilts made from her own cherished clothes.

The quilts are adorned with special messages such as 'Devi', 'Made with Love', 'Baby Basu Singh Grover', 'The Princess Has Arrived', 'Mummy + Daddy', and 'Got It from My Mama,' adding a personal and sentimental touch to these keepsakes.

The post is captioned as: "Made with love... our Devi and now these gorgeous memory quilts made with Devi's year one clothes... This is just love".

Bipasha had tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi was born in November 2022.

On the other hand, Bipasha had made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee'. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Bipasha got her breakthrough with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'. The film stars Dino Morea in the lead. She then went on to featured in movies like -- 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others.

She was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous', written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The series also features Karan Singh Grover. It is streaming on MX Player.

Karan has been a part of shows like 'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Dil Dosti Dance', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

He has appeared in movies like 'Hate Story 3', and 'Bhram'. Karan was last seen in 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

