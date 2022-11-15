Bipasha Basu discharged from hospital, takes baby girl home with hubby Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to a baby girl on November 12. The couple was elated as they welcomed their baby girl and named her 'Devi Basu Singh Grover' with the first glimpse of her. Now Bipasha has returned home from the hospital with her baby girl and the couple was papped outside their residence in the city. The mother and baby seemed healthy and fit. While Bipasha was seen in a black and white flowy dress, Devi was all wrapped in pink.

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, the couple had written some months ago, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three.” During their pregnancy, Bipasha and Karan shared constant updates about the her health. Bipasha also revealed that she didn’t have a physically active pregnancy, and that her routine had completely changed.