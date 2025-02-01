Bipasha Basu gives a sneak peek into hubby Karan Singh Grover's playtime with Devi

Mumbai, Feb 1 Bipasha Basu loves to treat the fans with some lovely sneak peeks of her precious time with her little bundle of joy, Devi. Most recently, the 'Raaz" actress used her Instagram stories to share a video of Devi and dad, Karan Singh Grover's playtime.

In the video, we can see the little Devi attacking her dad with her bubble machine. Engrossed in the game, Karan Singh Grover can be heard rapping, "Babli papa hain mera naam, bubble se khelna hain mera kam (Babli papa is my name and playing with bubbles is my game)".

Some time back, Bipasha Basu planted "joy and hope" with her daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover.

Dropping a glimpse of the same, the actress took to her IG and posted a video where she and her family can be seen planting a tree together. The placard with the tree read, “Thank you for filling all existence with gratitude, compassion, love, joy, and healing." They signed off the message with “Devi, mamma, and papa".

Bipasha Basu's post was captioned, "Planting Joy & Hope for us all #monkeylove #choosingjoy #choosinghappiness."

Recently, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and Devi flew off to the Maldives to ring in New Year 2025, along with the actress' birthday.

Coming to Bipasha Basu's professional commitment, the stunner was last seen in the 2020 web series "Dangerous". She shared the screen with hubby Karan Singh Grover on the show, which marked the couple's OTT debut. Made under the direction of Bhushan Patel, the storyline for the series has been penned by Vikram Bhatt.

Aside from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, "Dangerous" also featured Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, and Suyyash Rai in key roles, along with others.

Apart from this, Karan Singh Grover was a part of the 2024 aerial action thriller "Fighter". Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the project enjoyed Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as the primary cast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor