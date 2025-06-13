Bipasha Basu Gives Befitting Reply To Trollers Over Weight Gain After Pregnancy

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is one of the successful 20's is currently enjoying her family time as mother and wife. Recently a video of the actress coming out of the gym has gone viral. In the video, the actress was in baggy gym clothes and had gained weight. After the video got viral, Bipasha got massively trolled and body shamed for gaining weight. At that time, she was trolled on social media for her looks. Now, Bipasha has given a befitting reply to this trolling. After the birth of her daughter Devi, her body has undergone natural changes and she has also gained weight. Bipasha liked and commented on Miss India Shweta Vijay Nair's video in which she shared a video rebuking those who trolled Bipasha. In it, Shweta said that "After the birth of a child, many changes occur in the life and body of women, but society still does not accept it," and she sided with Bipasha.

Bipasha wrote, "Thank you for your clear words. I hope people will not remain so shallow and so low forever. And women will be appreciated for the millions of roles they play every day. I am a very confident woman. Who is blessed with a loving partner and an understanding family. Memes and trolls can never define me... and they did not make me. But this is a very sad and worrying reflection of the way society views women".

Bipasha Basu, who once made Bollywood famous with her unique style, still has millions of fans. Bipasha Basu is known for her beauty as well as her strong acting. Bipasha, who has always been fit and active, is currently enjoying motherhood.

